CHARMAIN NAIDOO: New York, the city that never sleeps and makes you never want to
At the end of the day, I find myself emotionally exhausted, not so much from doing anything, but by being absorbed into the very fabric of this city’s beating heart
10 January 2020 - 06:00
Holidays are defined as extended periods of leisure and recreation, usually spent travelling or away from home. Nowhere does that explanation demand that rest and relaxation — that taking it easy — be a part of a holiday.
Just as well, since my idea of the perfect holiday is one that leaves you exhausted, begging for the normalcy of a mundane work or home life! And so it was, for me, over December and early January.
