JONATHAN JANSEN: Three schools of thought, but one education reality

Three South Africans called Quid, Pro and Quo had it out on Tuesday night:

Quid: Halala, comrades! Halala! For the first time in 25 years the NSC (matric) pass rate has breached 80%! Wow. The system is stabilising, the government is working, and the children are passing. We are only going up every year — from 53.4% in 1995 to 81.3% in 2019, a growth of 3.1% over last year alone. Halala!