Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: Looking on the bright side of life is tough when we are more disposed towards gloom It is hazardous to make a prediction for a whole year, let alone a decade, as our best guess is better confined to the next quarter

As we end the first week of the year and enter the brave new world of the third decade of the century (not true for the pedants, as the last decade strictly ends on December 31 2020), note one big thing: according to the 2011 SA census, more than 40% of our 57-million population was only born in 2000 or later; so, the tumult here and everywhere of the late 20th century is ancient history for them, if they are aware of it at all.

The towering figures who defined our recent past and forged its present — Mandela, De Klerk, Slovo and Mbeki here, or Gorbachev, Clinton, Blair and Bush in the wider world — are relics. Meanwhile, Tambo and Reagan are the names of airports.