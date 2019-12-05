JONATHAN JANSEN: Language chauvinists won’t win Afrikaans any favours

On the one hand, she is being aspris (deliberate) for there is no doubt she heard the language of approach. On the other hand, the salesperson’s behaviour is unconscious because of the ingrained habit of speaking Afrikaans as if the customer’s mother tongue does not matter at all.

I could, of course, ignore what just happened but this is not the first time and it happens all the time to people without a facility in Afrikaans. In Stellenbosch I have seen Africans from other countries reduced to tears because the teller refused outright to speak in the one language they can both manage as a basic form of communication.

So what lies behind this behaviour?

The late Neville Alexander, a longtime advocate for Afrikaans, explained such tendencies as a response to language pressures. He is partly right. In a town like Stellenbosch, the number of non-Afrikaans speakers is growing rapidly, especially on the campus. It is not only English speakers from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal who populate classrooms and fill academic vacancies. It is also citizens from north of the Limpopo. English is coming to town and the subjective experience of people like traders in the shops is that Afrikaans is being squeezed out of the community and off a campus that was founded for Dutch-Afrikaans speakers as a response to the English university on the other side of the Kuils River.

To make matters worse, not too long ago the courts effectively ruled that Stellenbosch University could have English as its primary language of instruction. Afrikaans is clearly much more than a language of communication; it is also a placeholder, standing in for something else.

On a trip to the West Coast resort town of Paternoster, a Stellenbosch professor entered a restaurant to inquire about a reservation. The professor asked in English, his home language, if it was possible to reserve seats for two. The man answered in Afrikaans. “That’s not very polite,” reacted the prof. “Well, this is an Afrikaans place; here we speak Afrikaans.”

Alexander did not address the crass language chauvinism of some white Afrikaans speakers. It is a chauvinism born of two impulses: the humiliation of “their” language at the hands of the English and the imposition of the language on non-Afrikaans speakers.

The key to understanding the Afrikaans marketplace is that these two impulses are tightly interwoven threads. In the one knot, the Afrikaans speaker places himself in the role of victim. “My language is being marginalised or trampled upon.” In the other knot, the Afrikaans speaker positions himself as aggressive defender of the language. “You will speak Afrikaans in my place or I will refuse to hear you.”

The sharp reactions to the bookshop encounter did not only come from white racists in the online environment. Why could reasonable people not see what was so obvious to me and many others? I call this the Ashwin effect.

When Springbok rugby star Ashwin Willemse walked off the set of SuperSport, complaining bitterly about prejudice on the part of his fellow commentators, something revealing happened. White and black saw exactly the same dramatic moment on television. Yet many whites could not understand what the fuss was about while blacks would say “that happens to me all the time”.