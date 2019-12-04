Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Mzansipedia would explain it all so nicely with black, green and gold ribbons BL PREMIUM

Vladimir Putin’s plan to replace Wikipedia with his own online encyclopedia will be exciting news for SA’s politicians desperate for some new facts to replace their increasingly depressing ones.

According to Reuters, Putin proposed the idea last month, declaring that Wikipedia was not “reliable” and should be replaced by an online version of the extant Great Russian Encyclopaedia.