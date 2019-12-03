WILLIAM GUMEDE: Urgency needed to force the ANC leadership to ‘get it’
The governing party bears most responsibility for the crisis in SA and its outdated responses will not suffice
03 December 2019 - 08:32
Thanks to state capture, incompetence and mismanagement, since 1994 SA has squandered almost the equivalent of the postwar financial aid that the US, in the form of the Marshall Plan and other programmes, gave countries in Europe and Asia to rebuild their economies.
The amounts lost since 1994, which could have gone to stimulate growth and development and deliver public services, are staggering: more than R2-trillion has been swallowed up by out-and-out public corruption, and the government has given state-owned enterprises upwards of R2-trillion in bailouts.
