BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: May Senzo's ghost shake awake this incompetent, uncaring government

Senzo Meyiwa’s life may have been snuffed out by a bullet five long years ago but his voice will continue — as long as his murder remains unsolved — to cry out loudly from the grave, drawing attention to the government’s sheer incompetence and utter disdain in its handling of the safety and security of its citizens.

His name has become a byword for what almost amounts to deliberate mismanagement of rampant crime in this country.