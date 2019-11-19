BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: May Senzo’s ghost shake awake this incompetent, uncaring government
19 November 2019 - 09:06
Senzo Meyiwa’s life may have been snuffed out by a bullet five long years ago but his voice will continue — as long as his murder remains unsolved — to cry out loudly from the grave, drawing attention to the government’s sheer incompetence and utter disdain in its handling of the safety and security of its citizens.
His name has become a byword for what almost amounts to deliberate mismanagement of rampant crime in this country.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.