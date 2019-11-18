WILLIAM GUMEDE: Government’s grinding policy factory lacks oil of pragmatism
Policies often end in the trash can because they are based on aspirations, wishful thinking and ideology rather than on reality, evidence and reason
18 November 2019 - 10:49
Some ANC and government leaders appear to think that simply issuing a public policy statement will miraculously translate into the successful implementation of it.
Policies are often based on aspirations, wishful thinking and ideology rather than on grinding reality, evidence and reason. Some policies are just outdated in a dramatically changed economic, technological and market environment.
