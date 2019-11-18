Opinion / Columnists WILLIAM GUMEDE: Government’s grinding policy factory lacks oil of pragmatism Policies often end in the trash can because they are based on aspirations, wishful thinking and ideology rather than on reality, evidence and reason BL PREMIUM

Some ANC and government leaders appear to think that simply issuing a public policy statement will miraculously translate into the successful implementation of it.

Policies are often based on aspirations, wishful thinking and ideology rather than on grinding reality, evidence and reason. Some policies are just outdated in a dramatically changed economic, technological and market environment.