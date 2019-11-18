JUSTICE MALALA: Pity Ramaphosa can’t offer homeless Maimane shelter

You really have to feel for Mmusi Maimane. If our political culture were different he would be working in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, serving at the president’s pleasure, instead of contemplating starting a new political party. He represents many of the policies, values and ethics that the ANC leader talks about in his speeches and interactions.

Unlike the shameless Lindiwe Sisulu who luxuriates in Ramaphosa’s cabinet, Maimane would at least have been embarrassed to appoint an absolute incompetent and ignoramus such as the disgraced Bathabile Dlamini to a billion-rand budget job. Sisulu has finally unmasked herself — she is all about power. She wants the top job and will use the detritus of the Zuma ANC to get that position. She has no principles.

Maimane is young, passionate, articulate and has developed a keen understanding and sense of SA’s history and what it demands of our democracy.

Unlike the DA of Helen Zille, Maimane understands that anyone who has any chance of running a prosperous SA must be aware that the process of undoing 46 years of apartheid must be deliberate and proactive. No matter how amazing a rising economic tide we may one day experience in SA, it will not lift all of us up. This is the Zille-led DA’s blind spot.

Maimane’s journey within the DA over the past five years has led to him now being, ideologically and historically, more ANC than many in Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

After his departure from the DA, Maimane and a few of his supporters are now talking about forming a new political party. Last week he told eNCA that “we need a new coalition, a new vehicle and something that would come back to the people”.