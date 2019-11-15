Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: How good a pal is a pal who sends you to a ‘shithole’ country to make nice? Donald Trump’s newly appointed ambassador to SA, Lana Marks, is all enthusiasm and positivity, insisting that Trump ‘totally believes in Ramaphosa’ BL PREMIUM

Citizens of Cape Town are grappling with their identity today after they discovered that Donald Trump described the city as “beautiful”, implying that their home is either a porn star, a lump of coal, a letter from North Korea, a phone call to Ukraine, or any blonde white woman under the age of 24.

This startling news was delivered to local media by Trump's newly appointed ambassador to SA, Lana Marks, a handbag designer.