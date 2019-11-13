Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: How a slip of the tongue sparked a German revolution BL PREMIUM

On Saturday night in Berlin, the capital of chic modernity in Europe and one of its largest economies, throngs celebrated the 30-year anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the most menacing and divisive symbol of the Cold War.

On November 9 1989, Berlin was ground zero of the four-decade battle between the liberal free-market countries of the West, and the “iron curtain”, per Winston Churchill’s famous phrase for the ring of steel that surrounded Eastern and Central Europe and kept it under Soviet control.