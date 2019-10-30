TOM EATON: Let us pray for the poor soul who is expected to resuscitate Eskom
Whatever the confusing details of the grand rescue plan are, the new CEO is in for a nightmare ride
30 October 2019 - 08:20
The news that SA’s unemployment crisis was its worst in 11 years probably wasn’t the curtain-raiser Pravin Gordhan had hoped for, but it was fitting. The economy is bleeding out and Gordhan’s plan for Eskom seems to be more about stabilising a dying patient than laying out options for rehabilitation.
Indeed, there was almost nothing in Tuesday’s briefing that hasn’t already been said: it is news to nobody that Eskom needs to be run differently and that transmission will become a stand-alone entity.
