WILLIAM GUMEDE: ANC leaders need to own up to past sexual violence

What appears to be a sudden alarming rise in violence against women is in fact the continuation of a rape culture that has been with us since the apartheid dispensation, but which has not been spoken about loudly before, the victims shamed or feared into silence or a stubborn denial of the enormity of the crisis.

What is new, though, is that the spell of silence about the extent of SA's rape culture — rape, sexual harassment and violence — has finally been broken, and the scourge is now discussed in social, family and public spaces.