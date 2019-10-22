WILLIAM GUMEDE: ANC leaders need to own up to past sexual violence
22 October 2019 - 09:31
What appears to be a sudden alarming rise in violence against women is in fact the continuation of a rape culture that has been with us since the apartheid dispensation, but which has not been spoken about loudly before, the victims shamed or feared into silence or a stubborn denial of the enormity of the crisis.
What is new, though, is that the spell of silence about the extent of SA's rape culture — rape, sexual harassment and violence — has finally been broken, and the scourge is now discussed in social, family and public spaces.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.