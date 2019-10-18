Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Lewis Hamilton’s hypocrisy moves into the fast lane Formula 1 driver says he is feeling ‘sad’ because the ‘extinction of our race is becoming more and more likely’ BL PREMIUM

Lewis Hamilton, who has spent his adult life cheerleading for obscene conspicuous consumption and burning more carbon than you and I could ignite in 10 lifetimes, is worried that humans will go extinct if we don’t stop wasting resources.

You honestly can’t make this up, and I haven’t: the Formula 1 driver really did say that in an Instagram post on Wednesday, in which he revealed he was feeling “sad” because the “extinction of our race is becoming more and more likely”.