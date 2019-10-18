TOM EATON: Lewis Hamilton’s hypocrisy moves into the fast lane
Formula 1 driver says he is feeling ‘sad’ because the ‘extinction of our race is becoming more and more likely’
18 October 2019 - 11:01
Lewis Hamilton, who has spent his adult life cheerleading for obscene conspicuous consumption and burning more carbon than you and I could ignite in 10 lifetimes, is worried that humans will go extinct if we don’t stop wasting resources.
You honestly can’t make this up, and I haven’t: the Formula 1 driver really did say that in an Instagram post on Wednesday, in which he revealed he was feeling “sad” because the “extinction of our race is becoming more and more likely”.
