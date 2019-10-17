JONATHAN JANSEN: Why the Afrikaans debate has ended with a whimper

And so eventually the debate on Afrikaans in universities ended not with a bang but a whimper in the Constitutional Court last week. Decades of intense struggles to maintain a few exclusive Afrikaans universities, at one point, and then to retain Afrikaans as a primary language of instruction, at a later point, all came to a screeching halt in the court of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

I lived through the worst of those debates on three historically Afrikaans university campuses; a placard at the University of Pretoria, Praat Afrikaans of hou jou bek (Speak Afrikaans or shut up), still disturbs me. It is therefore a relief that the language question has finally been put to bed.

The question of Afrikaans in the classroom was never about language. It was about power. It was about a group that had lost political power now trying to reassert its identity and authority through Afrikaans. It was about Afrikaans as the proprietary rights of the few and not as a linguistic asset belonging to the many.

The taalstryders were both desperate and disingenuous in their struggle to retain Afrikaans dominance on university campuses. On a regular basis an appeal was made to the needs of “die Bruinmense” (the Brown people) based on a long-held fantasy that all those so classified speak Afrikaans. It was also a continuation of a political dance from the past century where coloureds were regularly enticed into some form of racial inclusion at the expense of Africans only to be left out because of the racism of generations of Afrikaner nationalists.

At the heart of the disappointment with the Constitutional Court ruling among language activist groups like Gelyke Kanse (equal chances) is a 20th-century lament that Afrikaans deserves the same status as English. That kind of miscalculation is a sad leftover from the so-called Anglo-Boer War, as if the struggle over language today is still about a political settlement between the dominant languages of two warring white parties.

A third strategy among the Afrikaans strugglers was the appeal to indigenous languages. Suddenly, Afrikaans was indigenous just like Tshivenda and isiZulu, and the public argument frequently made was that our non-English languages should not be neglected. A nice move except that the very people who made massive investments in developing Afrikaans deliberately neglected the other African languages for more than a century because of the political significance of Afrikaans.