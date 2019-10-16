TOM EATON: Some sums are not equal in SA’s messy madness
FREE TO READ | Put things into context before you gripe about NPA spending or MP housing
Ten years and 500-billion stolen rands later, you’d forgive South Africans for being jumpy about government wastage and you’d understand why opportunist politicians are using that anxiety to their advantage. Still, I can’t help feeling that some of the maths isn’t adding up.
Take, for example, Julius Malema’s concern, reiterated last week, that the Zondo commission is costing too much. With a price tag of more than R350m and counting, Malema says, the commission “has become very expensive” and “cheaper ways of arriving at the same conclusion” should be investigated.
Now, given that the Zondo commission has cost roughly R1.65bn less than the amount stolen from VBS Bank, you might have thought that Malema would prioritise an investigation into that theft before he started worrying about the Zondo commission.
At least, you might have thought that if you were a toddler. Most people older than three understand why the EFF is much more eager for the Zondo commission to be hamstrung than for all the VBS loot to be traced.
But less cynical alarms can also muddy the waters, such as the two fiscal scare stories that appeared on Monday.
First there was an EWN “exclusive” worrying about the amount of money being spent by the cash-strapped NPA to shuttle Hermione Cronje from her home in Cape Town to her job in Pretoria.
The piece revealed that Cronje was being put up in a “luxury hotel” for four nights a week at a cost of R2,000 a night (or, as the Cape Town luxury hotel industry calls it, a deposit on your towels) plus a further R4,000 a week for flights.
The amount spent on Cronje’s commute since her appointment in May is roughly R270,000, which is the same amount stolen every three minutes by the Zupta state capture machine.
On the same day, various news outlets reported that taxpayers are spending a whopping R70m a year to house members of parliament in Cape Town’s three parliamentary villages.
Again, I understand the point of such reports. The media must hold public servants to account, and sometimes that means reporting on literal accounting.
But perhaps a little context would have been useful.
For example, it might have been helpful for EWN to point out that the amount spent on Cronje’s commute since her appointment in May is roughly R270,000, which is the same amount stolen every three minutes by the Zupta state capture machine. (That’s not a joke. Check the sums.) Given that this expenditure is not even permanent — Cronje will be moving to Pretoria soon — surely we can agree that this is a ludicrously small price to pay to get the NPA up and running?
As for housing our MPs, R70m a year sounds like a lot — until you notice the figures, buried further down in various reports, showing that taxpayers forked out an average of R76m a year between 2009 and 2014, and R72m a year between 2014 and 2019.
I know it is easy to make any argument with flights of arithmetic but it strikes me as odd not to mention that 2009 is not the same as 2019 and that R76m in 2009 rands is almost R130m in today’s money. Which means that, if we’re now housing MPs for about R72m a year, we are doing it at a vast discount compared with 10 or even five years ago.
As for the calibre of the people being housed, well, they’re clearly worth less than the sum of their parts. But that’s a calculation for another day.