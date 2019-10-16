TOM EATON: Some sums are not equal in SA’s messy madness

Ten years and 500-billion stolen rands later, you’d forgive South Africans for being jumpy about government wastage and you’d understand why opportunist politicians are using that anxiety to their advantage. Still, I can’t help feeling that some of the maths isn’t adding up.

Take, for example, Julius Malema’s concern, reiterated last week, that the Zondo commission is costing too much. With a price tag of more than R350m and counting, Malema says, the commission “has become very expensive” and “cheaper ways of arriving at the same conclusion” should be investigated.

Now, given that the Zondo commission has cost roughly R1.65bn less than the amount stolen from VBS Bank, you might have thought that Malema would prioritise an investigation into that theft before he started worrying about the Zondo commission.

At least, you might have thought that if you were a toddler. Most people older than three understand why the EFF is much more eager for the Zondo commission to be hamstrung than for all the VBS loot to be traced.

But less cynical alarms can also muddy the waters, such as the two fiscal scare stories that appeared on Monday.

First there was an EWN “exclusive” worrying about the amount of money being spent by the cash-strapped NPA to shuttle Hermione Cronje from her home in Cape Town to her job in Pretoria.

The piece revealed that Cronje was being put up in a “luxury hotel” for four nights a week at a cost of R2,000 a night (or, as the Cape Town luxury hotel industry calls it, a deposit on your towels) plus a further R4,000 a week for flights.