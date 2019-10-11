Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: If the US economy is thriving, a dead cactus could be president for all the US cares I’m starting to think Donald Trump could cure cancer and then, as he once boasted, shoot someone in Times Square, without his approval rating moving much BL PREMIUM

The country is angry, fractured along widening political and ideological lines.

Rich and poor glare at each other across a stressed and shrinking middle class. Everyone lives in fear of random, semi-automatic death yet nobody seems to know what to do about it.