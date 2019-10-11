TOM EATON: If the US economy is thriving, a dead cactus could be president for all the US cares
I’m starting to think Donald Trump could cure cancer and then, as he once boasted, shoot someone in Times Square, without his approval rating moving much
11 October 2019 - 11:42
The country is angry, fractured along widening political and ideological lines.
Rich and poor glare at each other across a stressed and shrinking middle class. Everyone lives in fear of random, semi-automatic death yet nobody seems to know what to do about it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.