TOM EATON: It’s open season on Jack Dorsey when he lands with, like, rose-coloured shades
Twitter founder deserves to cop the same abuse in person that his social media platform allows every unhinged loose cannon with a megaphone
09 October 2019 - 07:40
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is coming to SA in November, and I for one am as giddy as a debutante who is light-headed from screaming abuse at strangers all night long.
According to a tweet by the reclusive billionaire, he will be visiting Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and SA to meet local entrepreneurs, no doubt sharing with them his inspiring story about a mild-mannered computer programmer who gave a voice to marginalised narcissists, morons and worshippers of banality. (And columnists who just use Twitter socially. No, really, I can stop whenever I want. Seriously, I don’t have a problem.)
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.