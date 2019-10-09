Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: It’s open season on Jack Dorsey when he lands with, like, rose-coloured shades Twitter founder deserves to cop the same abuse in person that his social media platform allows every unhinged loose cannon with a megaphone BL PREMIUM

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is coming to SA in November, and I for one am as giddy as a debutante who is light-headed from screaming abuse at strangers all night long.

According to a tweet by the reclusive billionaire, he will be visiting Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and SA to meet local entrepreneurs, no doubt sharing with them his inspiring story about a mild-mannered computer programmer who gave a voice to marginalised narcissists, morons and worshippers of banality. (And columnists who just use Twitter socially. No, really, I can stop whenever I want. Seriously, I don’t have a problem.)