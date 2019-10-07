JUSTICE MALALA: Leaders pave the way for more massacres by praising Robert Mugabe
Response to Zimbabwe leader’s death shows the lives of African citizens don’t matter to fellow Africans, except when it is fashionable and on public platforms before elections
07 October 2019 - 07:38
The noisy blue-light convoys and the private jets ferrying African leaders to and from Harare, Zimbabwe, over the past month have departed. They came, they sang the praises of the country’s late former president, Robert Mugabe, and they have now left the Zimbabwe of food and fuel shortages behind.
Like the memorial service and the very quiet funeral afterwards, the debates about Mugabe’s legacy fade into the past. What we cannot ignore however, are the troubling questions that we Africans must answer urgently given the effusive tributes to Mugabe by some of our political leaders.
