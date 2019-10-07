BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Mogoeng Mogoeng should stay well clear of politics
Someone should whisper in the chief justice’s ear that it’s unbecoming for the head of the judiciary to insert himself so blatantly in the political terrain
07 October 2019 - 17:30
It has to be said loud and clear and without any equivocation that the judiciary should not in any way be involved in the cut and thrust of politics or mudslinging of any sort. To fulfil its role as an independent arbiter in a rumbustious democracy such as we have, the institution has to be ring-fenced or quarantined from such conflicts.
This is a message that the chief justice especially needs to take to heart. The independence of the judiciary is in his hands, and it is in his remit that he should guard it with his life.
