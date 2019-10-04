Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: A few thousand people outraged about silly telly Or, how The X-Files wholly encompasses three disappearing DStv channels BL PREMIUM

“SA outraged” began the headline on Independent Online. I had to know more. Had someone failed to refer to Iqbal Survé as “Doctor”?

I hurried on to the third word of the headline and beyond, something we in the media call being well-read: “… over DStv move to dump popular channels”.