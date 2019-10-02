PETER BRUCE: October offers the ANC a host of opportunities to stuff things up some more
Will President Cyril Ramaphosa, having given everybody a little something, finally pour some petrol on our economic embers?
02 October 2019 - 14:09
On any given day you would have to give it to the ANC. You can almost bet that whenever it has to make a decision about the economy, about the greater prosperity or otherwise of its people, the wealth of the nation it rules, it'll stuff it up.
In October, there are going to be three opportunities to prove me wrong. First, next week, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has to give President Cyril Ramaphosa a shortlist of three names from which to choose a new CEO for Eskom. The smart money will be on the name they can most easily push around.
