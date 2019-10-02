Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Plus ça change, etc — but not when it comes to learning Everything that once was relevant in the gathering, understanding and disseminating information is different BL PREMIUM

I must have been in my early 20s, newly graduated, with the “I know everything” arrogance of those fresh out of university. After all, I had a journalism degree and honours in the dramatic arts.

So, when an aged white man I was sent to interview (he’d scored a hole in one — twice on the same day) asked how come I spoke so well (for a darkie, it was implied) my cocky response was that I was very well educated. My parents, I said airily, had spent a fortune on giving me an excellent education.