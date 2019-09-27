Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: What is heritage if not a shared sense of belonging? The UN reports that 65.6-million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide; for perspective, the most recent census puts the entire SA population at about 52-million BL PREMIUM

We all have a desperate need to belong. Connection is as necessary to being human as air is to breathing.

Being a part of something, belonging, is essential to our well-being. Even misfits have a tribe — other misfits who are dark and brooding or tattooed and pierced, or shy and dorky, or socially gauche and clumsy,