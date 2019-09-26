Opinion / Columnists WILLIAM GUMEDE: Lobola and the reed dance have to go as we root out patriarchy SA needs a Year Zero so we can refashion all parts of culture and tradition that condone violence BL PREMIUM

Patriarchy, which informs most SA cultural, social and religious traditions, is at the root of violence against women. To end this scourge, any cultural belief, custom or practice that encourages inequality between men and women must be made illegal; all traditions and social practices must be democratised.

SA needs a Year Zero, the equivalent of a democratic revolution, so that all patriarchal aspects of culture and tradition that condone violence and undermine dignity can be remade. Those who source their power and privileges from patriarchy — be they politicians, traditional leaders or gangsters — will fiercely resist such an initiative. But we need a wholesale mindset change, similar to those in Japan and Germany after World War 2.