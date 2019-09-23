Opinion / Columnists JUSTICE MALALA: Murdered Jabu Baloyi is an icon for poor raging over a failed state People will lash out again as they did after taxi drivers’ efforts to chase drug dealers out of Pretoria city centre, because politicians are not listening or acting appropriately BL PREMIUM

We all know what SA’s elites are upset about and want the government to do. Through their organisations, from the business formations to the extremely well-resourced public-sector trade unions, we know that business is concerned about policy uncertainty while the trade unions want President Cyril Ramaphosa to guarantee them their jobs, even at bloated entities such as Eskom, whatever the consequences.

Who knows what the working classes and the poor, the unemployed, are upset about and want the government to do? Who listens to the unemployed, the poor and the desperate when they do make themselves heard?