TOM EATON: Better that Bathabile blunders somewhere abroad

The DA must be stopped. Urgently. I don’t want to overstate this, but we need to acknowledge that the official opposition is trying to do catastrophic damage to the fabric of this country. Yes, reader: the DA is trying to keep Bathabile Dlamini inside SA.

Earlier in September, various news outlets reported that Dlamini was one of six former ministers likely to ascend into the afterlife that awaits all senior ANC cadres if they are widely unemployable but know where the smallanyana skeletons are buried: an ambassadorship abroad.