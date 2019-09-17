Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Biko, Malema and that politicising thing BL PREMIUM

I decided to quietly commemorate Steve Biko’s murder by the apartheid security police 42 years ago by rereading his testimony to the Saso trial in 1976. I’m so glad I did. I knew him a bit and seeing his replies to the questions of the prosecution in the trial, and to the judge, was like listening to him all over again.

Steve died on September 12 1977, but he was already a dead man by about 7.30am on September 7 after what police called a “scuffle” initiated by him, their prisoner, at the time after his arrest the month before. That was always a lie. They had begun to interrogate him just after 7am. One of them would have hit him. He would have hit back. The interrogators (always more than one) would then have assaulted him with brute force.