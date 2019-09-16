Opinion / Columnists WILLIAM GUMEDE: Unless Africans vote for new types of leaders, Mugabe trope will persist Toxic triangle comprising a destructive leader, susceptible followers, and conducive environments caused the downfall of nations such as Zimbabwe after overthrow of colonialism BL PREMIUM

The adulation of Robert Mugabe by many Africans, despite him plunging his country into a death spiral, raises the question of what attributes are most valued in a leader or hero.

The attributes people value determine what kind of leaders they elect and, in turn, whether a country will prosper or fail. The puzzle is that many Africans who lead their countries to failed states, break-ups and civil war are often wildly celebrated by other Africans.