Opinion / Columnists BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: A monster rampaged through Zimbabwe, and SA cheered him on John Vorster forced Ian Smith to the negotiating table; SA rejected the chance to do the same to Robert Mugabe BL PREMIUM

Now that Robert Mugabe has finally kicked the bucket, we will no doubt be inundated with stories portraying him as a hero and a revolutionary who not only freed Zimbabwe but brought dignity and respect to Africa and its diaspora. That’s balderdash. The man was a monster. An absolute villain. He was evil. He turned what should have been a dream future for the people of Zimbabwe into an absolute nightmare.

The fact that he died seeking medical care in a foreign country speaks volumes. In almost four decades in power, he succeeded in destroying the infrastructure and facilities in his country.