TOM EATON: What if Hlaudi Motsoeneng needs help rather than our laughter?
The more I’ve watched him, the less sure I’ve become that we are dealing with someone who is a fair target for mockery
11 September 2019 - 08:28
Should we laugh at Hlaudi Motsoeneng?
I understand the urge. His first public appearances as the godfather of the SABC were comically absurd. His foray into national politics in this year’s election felt like a long build-up to a very silly joke. On Tuesday, at the Zondo commission, his narcissism remained superficially funny: his claim that he is educated because he has told lawyers and doctors what to do felt like a rerun of a broad, slapstick comedy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.