TOM EATON: Human men elegy for a heartbroken week

At the end of this angry, urgent, heartbroken week, it feels distinctly tone deaf to exclude women from this column, but if they will forgive me this once, I need to ask some of my male readers to engage with this simple thought experiment.

Imagine, just for a moment, that you share this world not with women but with a species of aliens that look distinctly human except that they are taller than you, stronger than you, and much, much more aggressive than you.