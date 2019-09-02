Opinion / Columnists JUSTICE MALALA: Dictators rejoice: disliking democracy doesn’t mean you can’t rule the UK or US We are in a post-democracy world, with the countries that have been the poster boys for democratic norms and values now villains of the world on this front BL PREMIUM

The UK is in turmoil. An unelected prime minister, Boris Johnson, has moved to suspend the country’s parliament, thus robbing legislators of time to debate or try to stop a no-deal Brexit, as the country’s exit from the EU is called. He has a solid reason for this utterly undemocratic decision: the past three years have demonstrated that parliament opposes the UK’s withdrawal from the EU without an agreement.

So what do you do when you don’t like democracy? You suspend its institutions. Take a guy like Adolf Hitler, for example. Back in 1933, Hitler passed what was called the Enabling Act, giving himself the power to enact laws without the involvement of the German parliament. The rest is history.