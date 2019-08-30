Opinion / Columnists XOLELA MANGCU: Spiritual poverty raises the spectre of violence The way in which the EFF is drumming up support is reminiscent of some of the most dangerous episodes in world history BL PREMIUM

If the rhetoric of the EFF against journalists, judges and intellectuals does not frighten you, then you clearly have not lived under the spectre of violence. I am not talking about just colonial and apartheid violence, but the carnage that tore the Black community apart in the 1980s. I lost many comrades in that decade.

The killings did not erupt out of nowhere. They started with epithets. They first had to dehumanise the other – like we demonise foreign nationals as amakwerekwere as a prelude to attacking and killing them.