CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Insults over the Amazon will leave us all short of breath
I was publicly shamed when Mrs Cinnamon Skin announced that I was holding back the volleyball team (and her precious daughter) because I was ‘a passenger’
30 August 2019 - 07:30
I was chubby as a child, and asthmatic. I huffed and puffed a lot. A lot. I also didn’t much look like the kids I grew up with.
I had pale skin — well, paler than the lovely mocha skins of my friends. Mine was the colouring, or lack of colouring, inherited by my mixed heritage — a curious combination of French, English and Zulu.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.