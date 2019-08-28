We can build NHI, and we should
28 August 2019 - 10:46
It was completely predictable that the minute the National Health Insurance Bill saw the light of day, news headlines would again scream “it’s unaffordable”, ‘we don’t have the capacity”, and all the other myths and red herrings about National Health Insurance (NHI) would once again be trotted out.
For South Africans to be able to judge for themselves whether the proposed changes to the health system are desirable or not, it is not helpful to focus on these red herrings but rather to understand the what, why and how of the proposals.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.