Opinion / Columnists BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: No more excuses. We want to see the big fish frogmarched to jail

Listening to the questions posed to President Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament this week, one would have sworn the most important issue facing the country was who had donated to his successful campaign for the ANC leadership. It was almost as though our lives depended on the millions splurged on this endeavour.

That is not to suggest that the obscene amounts of money raised by Ramaphosa are kosher. Not at all. There’s a powerful stench about the whole thing; it’s unethical and it offends the values we’re supposed to stand for. It also sticks in the craw that so much money should be tossed about with such gay abandon for an election campaign in a country where many people still go to bed on empty stomachs and children still drown in pit toilets. It’s Orwellian.