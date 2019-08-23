Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Saving the world will be cheap at the price While politicians seem incapable of tackling the problem Bernie Sanders has proposed a $16-trillion climate change plan BL PREMIUM

As the smoke from the Amazon’s 72,000th fire in 2019 drifts gently towards us across the Atlantic, perhaps it is time to bite the bullet and say something fairly controversial: I’m starting to doubt if cynical, science-proof, fact-resistant politicians are the right people to tackle the climate crisis.

I know, I know. Only 97% of scientists agree that humans are changing the climate. There is still that 3% that could blow the whole thing wide open. After all, that 97% (we are regularly told by the right) is not nearly as convincing a majority as the 51.9% of Britons who voted in favour of Brexit – a result proclaimed as so convincing as to be permanently beyond dispute.