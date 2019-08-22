WILLIAM GUMEDE: To work, NHI needs to be a public-private compromise

ANC and government doublespeak, internal ANC battles that paralyse administration, populist rhetoric, and a lack of clear, mature leadership continue to sabotage attempts to boost growth, investment and revenue.

Public finances will, for the foreseeable future, be constrained by rising debt and the haemorrhage of bailout money into SOEs, municipalities and provinces. The NHI Bill envisages that the policy will be funded by taxes, including personal income tax, and by abolishing medical scheme tax credits. But SA is close to the point where citizens come to regard the quality of what they get in return for their taxes — public education, policing and healthcare — as so poor that they rebel.

Adding to taxpayer disaffection is the “double tax” of having to spend extra on services, such as security and education from the private sector, because those provided by the government are so poor; and the corruption and wasting of resources by elected and public representatives.

Many ANC politicians appear not to understand that although they may have the power to unilaterally cobble together policies, successful implementation depends on wide consultation with stakeholders — including those who will carry them out, those who will pay for them, and those who fear being harmed in some way. Negotiation is essential and compromises must be made where necessary.