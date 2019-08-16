CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The strong women of 1956 march on in Miss SA 2019
The Miss SA beauty pageant of yore are not like today’s; for starters, its open to women of all colours
16 August 2019 - 05:00
We teased my mother mercilessly as children about how she shared a name with the first ever Miss SA: Norma Vorster. Norma Naidoo, Norma Vorster.
She’d snap a friendly towel at our bottoms as we raced around our family home in Ladysmith chanting “Norma Naidoo, Norma Voster”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.