WILLLIAM GUMEDE: How desperate voters perpetuate their own poverty
13 August 2019 - 08:51
Many poor, marginalised and desperate black South Africans regularly support leaders and parties whose policies and behaviour on the face of it run counter to their own interests, only worsening their poverty and marginalisation.
Sadly, the pattern is repeated across post-colonial Africa. This is one of the reasons Africa has remained overwhelmingly poor. Nothing will change unless ordinary citizens stop supporting leaders and parties that undermine their own interests.
