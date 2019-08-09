WILLIAM GUMEDE: Back to boring basics the right path for a better SA
09 August 2019 - 08:06
The most prudent option for prosperity for SA in the immediate future is to prioritise growth through getting the boring basics right.
Focusing on the basics will deliver higher growth, more employment and more inclusive development. Such an approach may appear counter-intuitive and also goes against the instincts of many ANC leaders and supporters who believe in mega-projects, large-scale policy reforms and earth-moving infrastructure schemes.
