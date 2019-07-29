JUSTICE MALALA: Our leaders are too paralysed by the past to govern in the present
They are ruled by paranoia and gossip, not facts, policy and strategy — and we have handed the task of running a complex economy to this miserable, sick and sorry lot
29 July 2019 - 14:12
Why is SA not Singapore? It’s because we have handed our country to people who are so damaged by our past and their own painful experiences in the struggle that they cannot govern. They cannot grow the economy. They cannot create the right environment for jobs. They are living in the past. Our country’s political leadership suffers from so much post-traumatic stress that it has become paralysed by its history.
Jacob Zuma, the former president of the SA, told the nation last week that his former tourism minister, Derek Hanekom, was a “known enemy agent”. This follows Zuma’s allegation — without a shred of evidence — that his former ministers in mining and communications, Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Siphiwe Nyanda, were apartheid spies.
