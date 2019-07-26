Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Lies, damned lies and Johnsonian lying I had a moment of communal shame when the BBC came out with a story that had this headline: ‘SA’s anti-corruption chief Busisiwe Mkhwebane lied under oath’ BL PREMIUM

My lovely dad was an astonishing orator. He could keep an audience spellbound, weaving his way through whatever tale he was telling: wonder and awe for children; felicitations for newly weds; admonishment for errant parents; solace and comfort for the bereaved.

When he stood up to read the lesson at mass on Sunday, his voice — strong and powerful and filled with gravitas — carried across the cavernous well of the church.