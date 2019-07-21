Opinion / Columnists ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Turning social media into the next mobile banking outlet BL PREMIUM

Ask anyone in the financial services industry which country has the highest penetration of digital or mobile financial services, and they will typically point to Kenya. The economy of the East African country has been transformed by M-Pesa, launched by mobile network operator Safaricom in 2007. Since then, it has taken financial inclusion in that country from below 10% to well above 70% of the adult population.