Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN JANSEN: Education suffers as protesters add books to the fire Libraries are destroyed by those in poor communities who have lost their sense of the value of education BL PREMIUM

In a poor, rural township about 66km west of Klerksdorp, with a sparse population, the government built a “state-of-the-art library” to the tune of R12m. The Letsopa Community Library was truly something special – it had a toy library section for small children and a library division for the blind. This rich educational resource had been serving the poorest of communities for the past five years. Then last week a group of locals got angry and burned the library down.