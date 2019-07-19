CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Body image and feeling (incorrectly) sorry for Jacob Zuma
Feeling sympathy for the corrupt Jacob Zuma as he squirms at the Zondo commission is a throw back to a misplaced sympathy for Nixon
19 July 2019 - 05:04
I was in Standard 9 in August 1974, 15 years old and spotty. I didn’t have the easiest of teen years. For a start, I was a big girl — unfortunately shaped with a colossal shelf that collected falling bits of breakfast or lunch. My bosom was frequently covered with a layer of crumbs — sometimes bread, but mostly brown crumbs from secretly eaten Romany Creams, purloined from my mother’s treats cupboard.
