TOM EATON: Give Zuma a break for having to recall all the lies It can't be easy for the former president to be grilled over matters he has no recollection of

Jacob Zuma has been through a lot. Mostly Schabir Shaik’s savings, but still. And as he stood outside the Zondo commission this week, Carl Niehaus close by his side just in case the former president accidentally dropped a fiver, he looked tired.