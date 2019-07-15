RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Don’t hold your breath over Zuma’s testimony at probe
Former president has consistently denied state capture exists, and claims that no evidence has been produced at the Zondo inquiry to incriminate him in looting
15 July 2019 - 09:22
A week of reckoning lies ahead. SA has waited for years to hear former president Jacob Zuma respond to the mountain of allegations that he colluded to capture the state for the benefit of the Gupta network.
