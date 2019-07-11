Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN JANSEN: Science is all around us, so show it to your kids BL PREMIUM

At 13 months my granddaughter discovered something remarkable. She stood between a curtain and a bed and noticed that a ray of sunshine came through the window onto the bedspread. So she closed the curtain and saw that the sun rays disappeared; then she opened the curtain and noticed that the sunshine came back onto the bed. Back and forth she moved — light, no light, depending on what she did with the curtain.